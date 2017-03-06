Blotter: Assault suspect gets into sc...

Blotter: Assault suspect gets into scuffle at city jail

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A man who was arrested Sunday on an assault charge reportedly beat a Denton police detention officer on Monday afternoon in a solitary confinement cell in the city jail, according to department spokesman Shane Kizer. Kizer said the suspect, 19-year-old Karveh Johnson, was trying to make a phone call from a standard jail cell when he started banging the receiver against the wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb 28 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb 27 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb 12 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC