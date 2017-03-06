Blotter: Assault suspect gets into scuffle at city jail
A man who was arrested Sunday on an assault charge reportedly beat a Denton police detention officer on Monday afternoon in a solitary confinement cell in the city jail, according to department spokesman Shane Kizer. Kizer said the suspect, 19-year-old Karveh Johnson, was trying to make a phone call from a standard jail cell when he started banging the receiver against the wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC