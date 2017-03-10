Bill aims to shield elderly from fraud

A Denton County lawmaker is taking steps to protect senior citizens from financial exploitation, a problem that social service organizations and police departments across the state deal with on a regular basis. On Friday, state Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed House Bill 3921, which would give banks the authority to place a temporary "hold" on suspicious transactions in an elderly or disabled person's account.

