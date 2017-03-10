Applejacks Liquors coming to Weldon's...

Applejacks Liquors coming to Weldon's building

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A store closed sign hangs on the front door of Weldon's Saddle Shop & Western Wear on Jan. 17 in Denton. Kevin Sanders and Eddie Draper are opening Applejacks Liquors at 345 E. Hickory St., the former location of Weldon's Saddle Shop & Western Wear.

