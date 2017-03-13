American Academy of Dermatology Awards 26 Shade Structure Grants to Protect America's Youth
Current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The American Academy of Dermatology has awarded shade structure grants to 26 schools and non-profit organizations across the country in order to protect children and adolescents from the sun's harmful rays.
