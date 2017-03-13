Activists bring religious leaders together for prayer vigil
People stand around empty chairs to honor the people who are affected by the Immigration Ban, whether they were afraid to be in public or not able to attend. Indivisible Denton, a group that helps "direct and organize" people concerned with Donald Trump's agenda, organized an interfaith vigil, Thursday at the Courthouse on the Square in Denton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb 28
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb 27
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC