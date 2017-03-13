a Freak accidenta at Rednecks with Pa...

a Freak accidenta at Rednecks with Paychecks puts man on ventilator

A man was seriously injured and put on a ventilator last weekend after he was hit in the face by a 15-pound rock at Rednecks with Paychecks, the semi-annual off-roading bash in Montague County known for its large crowds and parties. Tyler Terry, 32, was watching a race when an all-terrain vehicle kicked up the rock, a sheriff's deputy told the Wichita Falls Times Record News .

