32-year-old driver killed after striking light pole in Denton
A 32-year-old man died early Tuesday after losing control of his Nissan Altima and striking the concrete base of a light pole in Denton. The man was traveling south on the Interstate 35 frontage road near Milam Road when he crossed two lanes and hit a light pole in the median so hard that the engine separated from the car, police said.
