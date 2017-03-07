32-year-old driver killed after strik...

32-year-old driver killed after striking light pole in Denton

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 32-year-old man died early Tuesday after losing control of his Nissan Altima and striking the concrete base of a light pole in Denton. The man was traveling south on the Interstate 35 frontage road near Milam Road when he crossed two lanes and hit a light pole in the median so hard that the engine separated from the car, police said.

