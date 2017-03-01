{0} comment
Dozens out of nearly 1,000 North Texans demanded congressman Michael Burgess answer "yes" or "no" to a series of direct questions Saturday morning at his first town hall meeting since President Donald Trump's election. In the forefront of the minds of progressives, moderates and conservatives was the uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
