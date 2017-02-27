Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after school bus accident
Two Denton ISD students, one 16-year-old and one 18-year-old, were taken to Medical City Denton with apparent minor injuries after the school bus they were riding in struck a parked car in southern Denton this morning. Dispatchers received a call reporting a motor vehicle collision at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Hilcroft Ave, according to a city press release.
