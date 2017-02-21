Trial date set in lawsuit against county
A trial date has been set in a lawsuit against Denton County brought by Alberto Contreras, who unintentionally was shot by a sheriff's deputy in 2013 while being arrested for misdemeanor warrants. Denton County has asked the court to dismiss the suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC