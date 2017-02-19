Tatiana John to Lead Music Theatre of...

Tatiana John to Lead Music Theatre of Denton's Sister Act

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Music Theatre of Denton announces the cast for the first show of the 2017 season - Sister Act. Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, Music by Alen Menkin and Lyrics by Glen Slater.

