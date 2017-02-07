Sorrow on the streets

A roadside memorial in southern Denton honors the memories of the four people who died after head-on collision on April 9: Ashley Morgan, 26, Lorelei Cotter, 4, Emma Lourdes Shaffer, 41, and Emma "Tita" Shaffer, 12, near Brush Creek Road and Fort Worth Drive. Forty-nine people died in 42 crashes in 2016 - a 24 percent increase in the number of fatal crashes from 2014.

