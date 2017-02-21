Sexual assault suspect indicted
A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Cameron Edward Miles, a 28-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker in a local Subway parking lot in September. The victim, a female teenage minor, said Miles made various inappropriate remarks during her shift on Sept.
