Rewriting the code
From left, Becca Wilson, Aaryn Bishop, Melany Alvarez and Jenna Reyna use Legos to build a maze during Wednesday's Girl Code club meeting at Ryan Elementary School in Denton. The girls wrote out coded directions that programmers would use to help a computer complete the maze.
