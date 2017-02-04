Police find no evidence that Denton County dogs died from intentional poisoning
Rumors of dogs being intentionally poisoned prompted Denton County authorities to investigate this week, but authorities say there's no indication so far to support the claim. Argyle police looked into the deaths after the homeowners' association for Country Lakes, southwest of Denton, sent an email to the Police Department reporting the suspicions, Police Chief William Tackett said.
