Police arrest makeup-covered man

55 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A concerned citizen called Denton police to report a man wearing black makeup on his face was "jumping in and out of traffic" Monday afternoon off the Square, near East McKinney and Oakland streets. Police later found the man in the 1000 block of West Hickory Street, according to a news release from the police department.

