Pasco narrows administrator search to five candidates

Pasco commissioners narrowed the search for their next county administrator to five candidates Tuesday, but not without a curveball from Commissioner Jack Mariano. What about Kevin Guthrie? Mariano asked the rest of the board after being briefed on 11 candidates recommended by an executive head hunter.

