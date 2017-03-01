Mile walk puts eating disorders in sp...

Mile walk puts eating disorders in spotlight

Saturday Feb 25

People walk together at the University of North Texas near Chestnut Street and Avenue C on Saturday during the National Eating Disorders Association's first walk for eating disorder awareness and fundraising in Denton. More than 150 people walked 1 mile from Pohl Recreation Center around the UNT campus.

