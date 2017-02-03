Midlake's Eric Pulido on Recruiting for Supergroup BNQT: - I Kind of Gave Them a Blank Slate'

In December 2015, we profiled Banquet, a Denton-based band made up of four members of Midlake along with members of Band of Horses, Travis, Grandaddy and Franz Ferdinand. This week their first single, "Restart," dropped and their full debut album is set to be released on April 28. The release, titled Volume 1 , marks the first time we've heard from the members of Midlake in a while; their last LP came out in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.