Kim Phillip: Sky not falling, Chicken Little
When 35 Denton announced a couple of weeks ago that there will be no 2017 festival, the news launched a firestorm of media attention. Story after story across myriad media outlets adopted a tone much like Chicken Little's as he ran about warning that the sky was falling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC