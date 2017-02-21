Jeff Moehlis: Burning Something Beaut...

Jeff Moehlis: Burning Something Beautiful with Alejandro Escovedo

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Noozhawk

Alejandro Escovedo's amazing musical journey has taken him from being a founding member of early San Francisco punk rock band The Nuns , to the cow-punk pioneers Rank and File , to the rockin' True Believers, to an acclaimed solo career that has explored various sounds and earned him the title Artist of the Decade for the 1990s from the alt-country publication No Depression . Alejandro Escovedo: There will be a lot of songs off my new record, Burn Something Beautiful .

