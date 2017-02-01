Jake Moretti excited to play in home ...

Jake Moretti excited to play in home state

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Buffzone

The first time Jake Moretti walked into Mike MacIntyre's office and expressed his desire to play at Colorado, MacIntyre sent him home to think about it. "Honestly," MacIntyre said, "this is what I told him: 'I don't want this to be some knee-jerk reaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffzone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan 6 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan 5 chbiso 1
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec '16 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC