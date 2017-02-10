Home invasion trio at large

Home invasion trio at large

Police still are searching for three suspects in connection with a Tuesday night assault and robbery at a home in Aubrey, where a 52-year-old man was tied up and beaten for hours as the attackers ransacked his house, police said. The victim, Danny Cannon, was released from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton on Wednesday afternoon with lingering injuries, including heavy bruising and severe blunt force trauma near his head, according to Aubrey police Lt.

