Double-double dedication

Saturday Feb 11

Cars line up in the drive-through lane at In-N-Out Burger, the California-based chain that opened its first store in Denton on Friday at 2835 W. University Drive. A team of 50 employees will lead the store, with fresh burger patties coming from Dallas daily.

