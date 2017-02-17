Doggone good time
Bobbie Rivers, left and Edith Polich enjoy the weather with their dogs, Miss Murphy, left, and Buddy, at the new park. The 3-year-old terrier bounded through the gate and stopped to sniff the wood chips as he waited for his friends to join him in the newly finished dog park at Dogwood Estates.
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
