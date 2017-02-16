Dog About Town: Walking, a hockey gam...

Dog About Town: Walking, a hockey game and more things to do

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Is running or walking more one of your resolutions this year? The Run for Rover, at 9 a.m. Saturday, can help get you on track. Things will start at Carrollton's new McInnish Dog Park and continue through the sports complex for a full 5K.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb 12 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC