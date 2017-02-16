Dog About Town: Walking, a hockey game and more things to do
Is running or walking more one of your resolutions this year? The Run for Rover, at 9 a.m. Saturday, can help get you on track. Things will start at Carrollton's new McInnish Dog Park and continue through the sports complex for a full 5K.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC