DME worker airlifted to Dallas hospital following accident at Denton substation
A Denton Municipal Electric employee was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas this morning after the employee was injured after coming in contact with live equipment at the substation on North Bonnie Brae Street and Riney Road in northwest Denton, according to DME spokesman Brian Daskam. City officials have declined to release any more details about the incident, such as the victim's identity and current condition.
