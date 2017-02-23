Denton County's top official offers a...

Denton County's top official offers alternative facts on election fiasco

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

As a card-carrying member of the newly-minted journalism club so named by our president -- #EnemyOfTheAmericanPeople -- I am particularly sensitive to the concept of alternative facts. On another day, in another week, I wouldn't be so sensitive about the story I am about to share: the pushing of alternative facts by Denton County's highest elected official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb 12 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC