Cat named Angel dies saving owner from fire that destroyed their home

Reed McIntosh, 74, lost a piece of the Berlin wall, an olive branch from Israel, a mask from Korea and a myriad of other priceless and personal items when an early morning fire swept through his Grand Prairie, Texas home on Feb. 14. But all of those losses pale in comparison to the deaths of "his babies" five cats including the one that persistently pawed his face to awaken him, allowing him to escape the blaze. "Those are just things," he told PEOPLE of his business records, his personal items and the artifacts he had gathered during the 30 years he and his family lived in the wood-and-brick ranch home.

