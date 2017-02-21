Cat named Angel dies saving owner fro...

Cat named Angel dies saving owner from fire that destroyed their home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Boston Herald

Reed McIntosh, 74, lost a piece of the Berlin wall, an olive branch from Israel, a mask from Korea and a myriad of other priceless and personal items when an early morning fire swept through his Grand Prairie, Texas home on Feb. 14. But all of those losses pale in comparison to the deaths of "his babies" five cats including the one that persistently pawed his face to awaken him, allowing him to escape the blaze. "Those are just things," he told PEOPLE of his business records, his personal items and the artifacts he had gathered during the 30 years he and his family lived in the wood-and-brick ranch home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb 12 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC