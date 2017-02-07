BYU gymnastics: BYU heads to Texas fo...

BYU gymnastics: BYU heads to Texas for tri-meet

BYU gymnastics heads to Denton, Texas, on Saturday night to take on Texas Woman's and Centenary in a tri-meet. The night before the meet, the Cougars will put on a fireside for youth.

