Blotter: Personal items stolen from apartment

A trove of personal items were stolen Thursday afternoon from an apartment in the 700 block of Hercules Drive, according to police. Police arrived on the scene to discover the door had been unlocked during the burglary, and the suspects did not have to force their way inside, the report said.

