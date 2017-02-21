Blotter: Man's injuries seem to baffl...

Blotter: Man's injuries seem to baffle himself, police

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

At about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was discovered in his home after he was apparently assaulted, but he could not recall the circumstances that led to his injuries. Police were responding to a report of an unsecured residence in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane, where a caller had told authorities about a broken window with blood on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... 22 hr DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb 12 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC