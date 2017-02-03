Blotter: Man caught trying to cash st...

Blotter: Man caught trying to cash stolen check

A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants and forgery charge after officers were dispatched to Cliff's Check Cashing at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West University Drive. A caller had notified police of a forgery in progress when the suspect attempted to cash a stolen check, according to a police report.

