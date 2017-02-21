Blotter: Man arrested after threatening to kill girlfriend

A 40-year-old Denton man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday after police said he held his girlfriend at knife point at a home in the 2200 block of Houston Place. Tyrone Washington, who also goes by the nickname "T-Bone," was taken to Denton City Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.