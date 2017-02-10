Blotter: Caller claims wife struck hi...

Blotter: Caller claims wife struck him, but then can't be found

At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a Denton man called police from the 9100 block of Teasley Lane to report a domestic disturbance after his wife struck him repeatedly before producing a knife. He told officers he was leaving the location, and would meet officers by the mailboxes in front of his apartment complex, according to a police report.

