Animal Support Foundation chooses new board members
Georgianne Burlage is a Denton resident and retired Ryan High School history teacher who will serve as the foundation's education committee chairwoman. She has also taught journalism, world history and humanities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb 12
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan '17
|chbiso
|1
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC