'90s band Transona Five's out-of prin...

'90s band Transona Five's out-of print catalog finds...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Transona Five were part of Denton, TX's fertile spacerock scene that also gave us Comet, Lift to Experience and The Tomorrow People. The band, named after a Stereolab song , were on the more gentle side, somewhere between Galaxie 500 and American Analog Set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Sun Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan '17 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan '17 chbiso 1
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC