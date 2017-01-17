What's open, what's closed

After 60 years, Weldon's Saddle Shop & Western Wear closed Saturday. Two online auctions for shop merchandise will open Jan. 27 and 30, with a face-to-face auction featuring bits, spurs and owner Weldon Burgoon's Western collectibles at 10 a.m. March 4 at 345 E. Hickory St. Though the longtime cowboy shop said adios to the city it witnessed change and grow, its legacy survives through Wilkinson, the luxury goods shop opened and operated by Burgoon's grandson right next to the former storefront.

