What's open, what's closed

What's open, what's closed

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

After 60 years, Weldon's Saddle Shop & Western Wear closed Saturday. Two online auctions for shop merchandise will open Jan. 27 and 30, with a face-to-face auction featuring bits, spurs and owner Weldon Burgoon's Western collectibles at 10 a.m. March 4 at 345 E. Hickory St. Though the longtime cowboy shop said adios to the city it witnessed change and grow, its legacy survives through Wilkinson, the luxury goods shop opened and operated by Burgoon's grandson right next to the former storefront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan 6 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan 5 chbiso 1
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec 20 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,047,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC