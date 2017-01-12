Weather 4 mins ago 8:50 a.m.Storms combine to create tornadoes, home damage in DFW and beyond

Storms blew through North Texas on Sunday evening, bringing tornado warnings in Tarrant, Dallas, Denton and Johnson counties, as well as winds of 60 to 70 mph, about 2 inches of rain and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. "The second storm came in a little earlier than expected and picked up as it came into the Metroplex.

