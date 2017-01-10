Thursday recruiting status report -- Unt LB target making key decision in next hour
North Texas could find out in the next hour if it will add a key piece to its 2017 recruiting class. The question now is if he will make the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 20
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC