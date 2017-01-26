Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Jan. 26-29
Dallas Theater Center's The Christians , a provocative play about a religious crisis and schism at a modern megachurch, begins pay-what-you-can previews at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Opening night is Feb. 3, and the show runs through Feb. 19. Don't throw away your shot to sing along to your favorite songs from the hit musical Hamilton.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|SmokePharts
|1,076
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
