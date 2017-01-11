Stucky settles in
Denton's newest representative to the Texas House of Representatives, Lynn Stucky, shouted "present" for the roll call and took his oath of office alongside 149 other legislators midday Tuesday. The first meeting included several speeches filled with optimism before members of the Texas House and Senate get down to work.
