Scott's trial may be delayed till summer
A trial date has been rescheduled for May 15 for Stephen Scott, a Dallas man accused of fatally stabbing his parents in their Denton home in January 2016. However, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said she doesn't expect the case to make it to trial until the summer.
