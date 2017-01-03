Schools study sample grades

Schools study sample grades

The Texas Education Agency released preliminary data Friday that showed how school districts would fare under a future accountability system that grades them from A to F. Although Denton County districts met the state's official pass-or-fail standards this year, a few area schools saw some poor "what-if" grades under the new system. The new system is expected to take effect in August 2018.

