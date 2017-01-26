School districts check for lead in fo...

School districts check for lead in fountains

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Several area school districts tested their water fountains after Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs found elevated traces of lead in some of their lines. Though the Environmental Protection Agency doesn't advocate a "safe" amount of lead in water, it doesn't require action until levels exceed 15 parts per billion, or .015 milligrams per liter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 min SmokePharts 1,076
New children's PlayStation coming soon!!! Jan 6 sue72058 1
News Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S... Jan 5 chbiso 1
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Dec '16 Applepieandchevrolet 8
Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08) Dec '16 severs 63
New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton Oct '16 CF Gonzo 1
Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09) Oct '16 unt student 6
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,212 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC