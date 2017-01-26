School districts check for lead in fountains
Several area school districts tested their water fountains after Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs found elevated traces of lead in some of their lines. Though the Environmental Protection Agency doesn't advocate a "safe" amount of lead in water, it doesn't require action until levels exceed 15 parts per billion, or .015 milligrams per liter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 min
|SmokePharts
|1,076
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC