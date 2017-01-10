Safety equipment: Remote switch actuator

Safety equipment: Remote switch actuator

Safety equipment: CBS ArcSafeA , a manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear , introduces its remote switch actuator for the General Electric Type High Pressure Contact switch. The lightweight, portable CBS ArcSafe RSA-73B allows technicians to remotely close or trip the GE HPC switch from a safe distance of up to 300 feet while remaining stationed outside the arc-flash boundary.

