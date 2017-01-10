Safety equipment: Remote switch actuator
Safety equipment: CBS ArcSafeA , a manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear , introduces its remote switch actuator for the General Electric Type High Pressure Contact switch. The lightweight, portable CBS ArcSafe RSA-73B allows technicians to remotely close or trip the GE HPC switch from a safe distance of up to 300 feet while remaining stationed outside the arc-flash boundary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utility Products.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC