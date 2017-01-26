Plane lands on road near Denton airpo...

Plane lands on road near Denton airport; no injuries reported

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A small aircraft made an emergency landing Monday morning about a half mile north of Denton Enterprise Airport on Jim Christal Road, according to city of Denton spokeswoman Lindsey Baker. The single-engine aircraft experienced engine failure and glided past the airport runway onto the private road between Western Boulevard and Masch Branch Road, according to Baker.

