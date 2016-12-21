Petition set to move along

The Denton City Council will dispatch with two time-sensitive items during an uncommonly early meeting at 10 a.m. today at City Hall, a petition for a property tax freeze and bids to reconstruct Fire Station No. 4. Last month, activists submitted a citizen's initiative with enough signatures to force a proposition on the May ballot for a city property tax freeze.

