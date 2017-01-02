Parents of child killed in 2014 crash...

Parents of child killed in 2014 crash in Denton suing Apple, claim man who hit them was on FaceTime

Dallas Morning News

The parents of a 5-year-old girl who died in a 2014 crash involving a driver who was allegedly using FaceTime's video chatting is suing Apple. The lawsuit was filed in the Santa Clara Superior Court and accuses the tech company of not implementing features that would automatically disable FaceTime based on speed.

