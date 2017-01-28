ODU hangs on for 73-67 win at North Texas
No. 23 South Carolina entered Saturday night with the nation's best 3-point defense, holding opponents to 26.4 percent DENTON, TX - Ahmad Caver and Zoran Talley each scored 18 points, and Old Dominion handed North Texas its 10th straight defeat beating the Mean Green 73-67 on Saturday. Rickey Brice Jr.'s layup trimmed the Old Dominion lead to 63-62 with 2:40 to play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan 6
|sue72058
|1
|Leaders Split Over Who Fixes Dangerous Denton S...
|Jan 5
|chbiso
|1
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Dec '16
|Applepieandchevrolet
|8
|Good hair salon in Denton? (May '08)
|Dec '16
|severs
|63
|New CrossFit Gym in Downtown Denton
|Oct '16
|CF Gonzo
|1
|Review: Adami & Assoc Realty (May '09)
|Oct '16
|unt student
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC